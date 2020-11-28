Gehlot allegations against BJP baseless: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia

-
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Friday termed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's allegation of the party trying to destabilise the state government as baseless.
The allegation shows the frustration of the chief minister, asserted Poonia.
Gehlot earlier in the day had accused the BJP of trying to destabilise his government by resorting to negative politics by speculating on its fall and stoking fears about coronavirus pandemic.
Asserting that the BJP leaders' speculations on behalf of their central leadership reveal their anti-democratic moorings, the chief minister had expressed faith in the people of Rajasthan, saying they would accept no "unethical" practices and reply to the BJP's efforts to take political mileage.
Dismissing Gehlot's allegations, Poonia said, "Gehlot's allegation of the BJP's doing negative politics are baseless. It reveals the chief minister's frustration for not being able to handle coronavirus pandemic and law and order.
Gehlot is making such statements to hide his weaknesses," he added.
On farmers' march to Delhi, BJP state spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said it is the Congress workers' march to Delhi and not of Punjab farmers.
"This is the march of Congress workers from Punjab and the Congress is saying that it is the march of farmers," he said.
