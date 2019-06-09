Ex-CMs may lose out as BJP regains ground in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) astounding comeback in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the Lok Sabha election — after reverses in the Assembly polls in these three states — was ascribed to the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to override the factors that brought the party down in December last year.

Among the reasons cited for the setback was the inability of the then chief ministers to sustain the gains that accrued to the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, and thereafter build on the “achievements” of the Modi ...