Fight for truth will continue: Aaditya on SC ruling on Shinde faction plea

leader on Tuesday said the allowing the to hear the plea of the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister cannot be construed as a victory for either camp.

He said the battle for truth will continue in the of India (ECI).

Aaditya, son of chief Uddhav Thackeray, was reacting to the allowing the ECI to go ahead with the hearing of the Shinde group's plea for recognition as the "real" and allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it.

He said the apex court's ruling was neither victory nor defeat for anyone.

"The arguments in the case will have a far-reaching impact on the democratic principles in the country. We stand for truth and truth will prevail. The stage for arguments has shifted from the court to ECI. We are ready for the hearing. We have faith in the judiciary. We believe in the Constitution and will fight the battle for truth with all our might," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a constitution bench, of the rejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding the Shinde group's claim over the original" Shiv Sena.

