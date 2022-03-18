Five years on, Yadav family comes together for Holi celebrations in Saifai

-
After a gap of five years, the entire family of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav came together to celebrate Holi at their native village Saifai and extended greetings to the locals and party workers.
After tensions between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in 2016, separate Holi festivities used to be organised.
As the two leaders buried their differences ahead of the just-concluded Assembly polls, the entire family came together to play Holi, according to former MP and senior party leader Ram Singh Shakya.
A huge pandal was set for the festival at the Saifai festival ground and the family played Holi with flowers.
Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Dr Ram Gopal Yadav, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav were seen sitting together on the dais.
On reaching the dais, Shivpal Singh touched the feet of Ram Gopal and sought his blessings.
Special arrangements had been made as a large number of supporters were expected to join the festivities.
Akhilesh Yadav, Dr Ram Gopal Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav had reached Saifai on Thursday to participate in the Holi celebrations.
The SP leaders on reaching the festival pandal were greeted with slogans by a large crowd.
