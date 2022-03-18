Ghulam Nabi Azad at 10 Janpath for key meeting with Sonia Gandhi

-
Days after the 'G-23' leaders, who have been demanding wide-ranging changes in the Congress, issued a statement for collective and inclusive leadership in the party, the group leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday reached 10 Janpath to meet party President Sonia Gandhi.
The Congress' internal battle seems heading towards a truce as Gandhis have been proactively reaching out the dissenters with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been not having a good equation with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, met him on Thursday and listened to his grievances later Hooda met the G-23 leaders who also met on Thursday evening.
Similarly, the Gandhi family is reaching out each person in the 'G-23' group, who have been demanding a drastic overhaul of the party's functioning, either personally of through an emissary.
The 'G-23' met on Wednesday and issued a statement calling for the Congress organisation to be revamped and there should be accountability of the people involved in the election process.
"We believe that the only way forward for the Congress is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels... in order to oppose the BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand that the Congress party initiate a dialogue with like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative in 2024," the statement said.
