Akhilesh Yadav's Holi to be on a grand scale in native villlage Sefai

The Yadav clan is celebrating Holi in a big way at a special pandal erected in their native village of Sefai.
The celebrations are being planned on a large scale because of the fact that the party has improved its performance to a great extent in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Adding to the celebrations is also the fact that Shivpal Singh Yadav was recently blessed with a grandson.
"We are expecting huge crowds and hence, arrangements are being made on a larger scale," said a family source.
Every year, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and the party national president Akhilesh Yadav are known to play 'Phoolon ki Holi' with family and village folks in Sefai.
As a tradition, they, along with other members of the clan, celebrate the festival with party workers, supporters, relatives and friends shower flower petals and put 'gulal' on them and seek their blessings.
Vijay Shakya, an organiser of the Holi celebrations, said that on the instructions of Akhilesh Yadav, this time, the festival of Holi will be celebrated at a grand scale at Sefai pandal.
"Arrangements have been made in Sefai pandal keeping in view the possibility of more and more people coming to take part in Holi revelry."
Mulayam Singh Yadav will join the celebrations with other family members Shivpal Singh Yadav and party's national general secretary Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, former Badaun MP Dharmendra Yadav, former MP Firozabad Akshay
The SP supremo and former Mainpuri MP Tej Pratap Yadav will be present on the stage together, according to party sources.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
