Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna tests positive for coronavirus

Former Karnataka minister and JDS leader H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital here, party sources said

Karnataka | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

A healthcare worker in PPE holds a vial after collecting a swab sample from a person at a local health center to conduct tests for Covid-19

Former Karnataka minister and JDS

leader H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital here, party sources said on Friday.

Praying for his recovery, Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said, "H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that he recovers and gets back to serve people."


According to JD(S) sources, four policemen in his security had earlier contracted the virus.

Subsequently, he too underwent a test but was found negative.

Recently, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had displayed the symptoms.

After tests, he was found to be infected by the pathogen.

Many leaders in Karnataka including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, three of his ministers, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were also infected by the virus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:33 IST

