Former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna tests positive for coronavirus

Former Karnataka minister and JDS
leader H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a hospital here, party sources said on Friday.
Praying for his recovery, Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said, "H D Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that he recovers and gets back to serve people."
According to JD(S) sources, four policemen in his security had earlier contracted the virus.
Subsequently, he too underwent a test but was found negative.
Recently, the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had displayed the symptoms.
After tests, he was found to be infected by the pathogen.
Many leaders in Karnataka including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, three of his ministers, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were also infected by the virus.
