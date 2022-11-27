From corruption to Purvanchali identity, big issues in the elections to MCD

The stage is set for an election that has managed to create as many ripples as any state election. The upcoming civic elections in Delhi (polling on December 4) have pushed all the three parties — the BJP, (AAP), and Congress — into pulling out their big campaigning guns, with a number of and AAP leaders oscillating between Delhi and Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due. Nearly 13,638 polling booths have been set up in 2,799 locations in the city with nearly 40,000 deployed. But, the election seems to have a different meaning for the parties and for the voters.