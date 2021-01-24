Goa Assembly session from Jan 25-29, Governor Koshyari to address MLAs

-
ALSO READ
Goa CM, Governor hope Lord Ganesha keeps Covid-19 pandemic in check
10 months experience as Goa Governor was 'pleasant': Satya Pal Malik
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Guv, Koshyari to take Goa's charge
Maharashtra tribals can now build houses near forest areas: Govt order
-
A five-day session of the Goa
Assembly will begin from Monday with Governor BS Koshyari addressing MLAs on the first day, said Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.
He said 751 questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones, had been received for the session.
Five private members' resolution, four private members' bills and six government bills would be tabled during the session, he said.
All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the sittings, he added.
January 26 would be a holiday for the session on occasion of Republic Day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU