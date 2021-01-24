JUST IN
Goa Assembly session from Jan 25-29, Governor Koshyari to address MLAs

A five-day session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Monday with Governor BS Koshyari addressing MLAs on the first day, said Speaker Rajesh Patnekar

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa CM Pramod Sawant
A five-day session of the Goa

Assembly will begin from Monday with Governor BS Koshyari addressing MLAs on the first day, said Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

He said 751 questions, comprising 195 'starred' and 556 'unstarred' ones, had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four private members' bills and six government bills would be tabled during the session, he said.

All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the sittings, he added.

January 26 would be a holiday for the session on occasion of Republic Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 24 2021. 19:06 IST

