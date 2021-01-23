Will defend Tamil culture says Rahul as he begins three day TN visit today

-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday will begin his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, which is slated to go to polls later this year.
Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that he is delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu.
Gandhi further said that he along with his party will defend and preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by the BJP-led Central government.
"I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt," Gandhi tweeted.
This is the second visit of the Congress leader to the state in a month.
Meanwhile, preparations before his arrival are underway. Hoardings and banners have been put up in the city featuring the Wayanad MP.
Gandhi will reach the Coimbatore airport at around 10:30 am where he will receive a reception by the party workers.
At 11 am, he will begin his interaction with representatives of MSME at Suguna Auditorium, Nehru Nagar, Kalapatti.
He will also attend reception functions at three places in the city.
Gandhi will also go to Tiruppur district today where he will pay a floral Tribute to Tiruppur Kumaran at Tiruppur Kumaran Memorial.
He will also interact with Industrial Labourers at Ramasamy Muthammal Thirumana Mandapam, Tiruppur
On January 14, Gandhi was in Madurai to attend the traditional bull-taming sport -- 'Jallikattu' -- and celebrate Pongal.
