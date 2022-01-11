Goa minister Govind Gaude resigns as independent MLA, to join BJP

-
ALSO READ
'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it...': Congress MLA in Karnataka Assembly
TMC appoints Rajya Sabha MP and ex-MLA as party's Goa unit co-in-charge
Pramod Sawant to be BJP's chief minister face for 2022 Goa polls
15 Rajasthan ministers take oath in CM Gehlot's balancing act
Mukesh Sahani tones down after criticism by his own party MLA
-
A day after two BJP MLAs resigned from the party, Govind Gaude, an independent legislator and the state's Art and Culture Minister on Tuesday resigned as MLA and said that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party later in the day.
"I have decided that I will be fighting the upcoming elections on a BJP ticket. I felt that contesting on an independent ticket restricts me to my constituency alone. Since I am a man who has risen through agitations I believe this is a step in the right direction," Gaude told a press conference.
While four MLAs have quit the BJP so far over the last one month, three sitting MLAs namely Ravi Naik (Congress), Rohan Khaunte (Independent) Jayesh Salgaokar (Goa Forward) have so far joined the BJP.
--IANS
maya/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU