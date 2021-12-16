Wouldn't have become CM on caste consideration, people trust me: Gehlot

-
ALSO READ
BJP leader CP Thakur opposes caste-based census, terms it useless
Cabinet reshuffle sends positive message across Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot
Demand for caste-based census growing, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Appointment of CM's advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Gehlot's cabinet to have 12 new faces, 5 from rival Pilot camp
-
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot Thursday said he would not have become the chief minister of Rajasthan on the basis caste as he is the lone MLA from his community.
The multi-term chief minister was speaking at the first convocation ceremony of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University at Birla Auditorium here.
"I became the chief minister for a third time. I could not have become the chief minister on the basis of the caste...I am the only MLA from my caste.
"If people of '36 qaum' did not love me and the people of the state did not trust me, I would not have been in a position to stand in front of you and say this," Gehlot said.
The government led by Gehlot had faced a crisis last year after the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs had revolted against his leadership.
The chief minister also said if the common has an understanding of the Constitution's preamble, fundamental duties and the basic elements of Constitution, many problems of the country including class discrimination will end automatically.
He also said if the basic spirit of the Constitution is followed, issues like politics in the name of religion will end.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU