Gopal Kanda: BJP has a lot to answer for Haryana's new kingmaker

Gopal Kanda, founder of the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), is the new lynchpin in the state's politics. He defeated Independent candidate Gokul Setia to clinch the Sirsa constituency with a slender margin of 602 votes.

With the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of 46-seat mark in the state Assembly, Kanda could be the kingmaker. The result of the Haryana Assembly election, held on October 21, was declared on Thursday. The BJP, which was expected to sweep, fell short of expectations, getting only 40; the Opposition Congress performed better than expected to win 31. ...