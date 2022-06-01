Govt agencies doing their job: Anurag Thakur on ED summons to Gandhis

Reacting to Congress' allegation of 'vendetta politics' with regard to the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and in the Herald case, Union minister said on Wednesday that the government agencies just do their work.

When asked about Congress' charges during a media briefing on Union Cabinet's decisions, Thakur said, "This is not related to Cabinet decisions and the government agencies do their work."

Earlier in the day, the (ED) summoned Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and to join the investigation in a money laundering case relating to Herald.

The Congress has termed the ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and as " of revenge".

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, " Herald newspaper was started in 1942. At that time the British tried to close it, today the Modi government is also doing the same thing as the Britishers did. Now the ED is being used for this purpose. The has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi.

"This is of vendetta and revenge by the BJP to target Opposition leaders similar to what they have done to other opponents in the country."

