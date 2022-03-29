Our aim is to make India the content subcontinent of world: Anurag Thakur

-
Indian Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, on the third day of his Dubai visit, on Monday held a conversation with actor Ranveer Singh on "The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry" at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo.
Thakur said that the Indians in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India. He also said that the India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors, adding that the country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also.
Acknowledging the contribution of films in India's soft power projection, Thakur said India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films.
"Our aim is to make India the content sub-continent of the world. This can generate millions of jobs in India and help create content for the whole world," he said.
Ranveer said Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on world stage.
"Indian entertainment is going to explode globally. Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films," he said.
Earlier during the day, Thakur also held a discussion with Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing on various strategies adopted by Dubai in respect of tourism sector to make it a preferred tourism destination for the World. During the meeting, he commended Dubai for organising the Expo which has been a great success despite the pandemic.
Kazim highlighted that India has great potential in tourism. He said that India can utilise the unique aspects of key cities, and states and focus on their strengths.A
"Also, India's IT talent benefits the global industry which can be promoted as strength," he said.
Thakur extended an invitation to Kazim to visit India to discuss further on collaboration opportunities in tourism and media and entertainment sector.
