Congress will 'go down' if Gandhis continue to lead it: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the Congress will "go down and won't be visible even in panchayat elections" if the Gandhi-Nehru family continues to lead the grand old party.
The North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor said it was up to Congress to decide whether it wants to revive or continue its losing trend with the Gandhis at the helm.
Sarma had joined the BJP from Congress in 2013.
"Successive defeats in elections have proved that the Gandhis cannot lead Congress to victory," he told reporters.
"So, in my view, the Gandhis will take Congress to a situation where it won't be visible even in panchayat elections in the days to come," he added.
The chief minister said that it is up to Congress to decide whether to go up or "go down with the Gandhis".
