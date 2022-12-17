JUST IN
Govt not serious about quota in local bodies, alleges Siddaramaiah

Addressing reporters at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, he said the Basavaraj Bommai government has failed to hold elections to the local bodies within the specified time-frame

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Siddaramaiah
Opposition Leader in Karnataka Siddaramaiah

Opposition Leader (Congress) in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Saturday flayed the State government's alleged neglect and injustice towards backward class communities on the question of reservation in local bodies.

Addressing reporters at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district, he said the Basavaraj Bommai government has failed to hold elections to the local bodies within the specified time-frame.

The Supreme Court had granted the government time till March 31, 2023, to finalise the reservation for the other backward class (OBC) communities. The delays and lethargic attitude of the government indicate that it is not serious about holding elections to the local bodies and is doing nothing on the quota issue.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah released a book Vasanta Vinyasa on the life of Belthangady ex-MLA Vasant Bangera and felicitated him.

Former JD (S) MLA from Kadur YSV Datta, who is said to be contemplating to join Congress and the author of the book Aravind Chokkadi, were present. Datta, however, did not reveal his next political move and said he would consult the voters of his constituency before taking any decision.

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 23:36 IST

