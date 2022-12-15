DMK has devolved more funds, powers to local bodies, says CM M K Stalin

-
The DMK government has devolved more funds and powers to the local bodies, demonstrating that decentralisation held the key to speedy execution of work in a democracy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.
The state government has enhanced the project sanctioning powers of the village panchayats for upto Rs 5 lakhs (from Rs 2 lakh), upto Rs 50 lakh for district collectors and to Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj for projects for over Rs 50 lakh, at the village panchayat level, he said. Posting copies of the government notification dated December 6, on his twitter site, the Chief Minister said at the Panchayat union council level, the council has been empowered to sanction funds for upto Rs 25 lakh, from Rs 25 to 50 lakh the power has been vested with the district collectors while the Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has been empowered to sanction more than Rs 50 lakh towards the cost of the work.
"More powers were vested with the local bodies during the DMK regime after the high-level committees under L C Jain in 1996, minister Ko Si Mani in 1997 and another in 2007 led by me, made the recommendations," Stalin tweeted. In another tweet he said "in the same spirit, the state devolves funds and powers to local bodies now. Decentralisation is the key to speedy execution of work for the people in a democracy.
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:50 IST
