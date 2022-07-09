J P Nadda to visit Patna on July 31 to firm up ground level party functions

-
Keeping in view the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP national president J.P. Nadda will visit Patna for an important meeting with officials of the party's Bihar wing to strengthen its organisational structure.
Sanjay Jaiswal, the BJP state president, conducted a meeting late on Friday to plan and execute arrangements for Nadda's visit.
"Our national president will have a meeting with the in-charge of every wing in the organisation apart from district presidents and other officials of the organisation," Jaiswal said.
"We will organise a three-day training programme on July 14, 15 and 16 for every worker, presidents of different wings, district presidents and other officials of the state. We are expecting 300 leaders to participate in that event. They will further communicate to ground level workers like 'Saptrishi' and 'Panna Pramukh'. The idea is to strengthen the party at the ground level. Following the three-day programme, they will take part in the event of Nadda's visit on July 31," he added.
