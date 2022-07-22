Haryana's upcoming Assembly proceedings to go paperless: CM Khattar

-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said paperless proceedings will be conducted in the upcoming Assembly session.
"Tablets will be seen in front of the MLAs during the proceedings," he added.
Khattar said e-Vidhan Sabha or paperless proceedings will also prove useful from an environmental point of view.
This system will make the Vidhan Sabha paperless saving paper and, therefore, the trees," he said while speaking at the launch of a two-day workshop on National e-Vidhan application (NeVA) organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Panchkula, an official statement here.
The chief minister also said Haryana will soon get an additional assembly building.
"The paper process will be completed soon. After the construction of the new building, the existing building of Haryana Vidhan Sabha will also remain and both the buildings will be functioning in their own way," he said.
Khattar said the need for a new Vidhan Sabha building was felt due to space issues if the number of MLAs increases in the future.
The Centre had recently announced land for setting up an additional building for Haryana assembly in Chandigarh.
On e-Vidhan Sabha, Khattar said, "Today the whole world is moving towards digitalisation. The age of computer has simplified life. Computerisation is being done in all the departments. If we want to move with the times, then we have to use computers, tablets, laptops and be proficient in their use.
He said his government has made many welfare schemes and facilities online.
The Haryana government implemented the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id) scheme, he said.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) officials will be meeting with the team of Haryana's PPP, Khattar said.
"Uttar Pradesh has also announced to make PPP," he added.
The Haryana assembly had earlier passed a bill aimed at creating a unique identification number for each family, while preparing a database enabling the families to access various government services.
The chief minister said the government land records will be digitised.
Speaking at the workshop, Haryana assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to make the entire system of Vidhan Sabhas digital and paperless.
"Haryana Vidhan Sabha has taken a step in this direction," he said.
Gupta said E-Seva Kendra has been set up in Haryana assembly to help MLAs as the assembly proceedings will gradually go digital.
Employees and officers are also taking training for e-assembly, he said.
