Punjab CM Mann admitted to hospital in Delhi, diagnosed with infection

-
ALSO READ
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches drive to fill over 26,000 vacancies
Punjab government to present paperless budget, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann faces perils of his poll promises
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday early morning, said sources on Thursday.
Mann was admitted for treatment in Delhi's Apollo Hospital after he felt unwell.
The Chief Minister was checked for a stomach ache following which the doctors diagnosed him with an infection.
On Wednesday, Mann had congratulated the Police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against gangsters in the state after two Sidhu Moose Wala killers were gunned down after a heavy exchange of fire with Punjab Police near Amritsar on Wednesday, according to an official.
The killed gangsters were identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh from whom an AK47 and a pistol were recovered after the encounter.
In a statement issued from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here, the Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state, and as per the commitment, the Punjab Police has got major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.
Earlier this month on July 21, Mann tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a traditional Sikh 'Anand Karaj' wedding ceremony.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab on March 16 after AAP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU