Hathras case: UP govt's affidavit in SC is a white lie, says Congress

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court asks UP to update it about witness protection in Hathras case
Cong says UP govt trying to 'cover up' Hathras case; demands CM's dismissal
Uttar Pradesh: SIT gets 10 more days to submit probe report on Hathras case
Hathras incident: They're not letting us meet media, claims family member
Hathras rape: CPI(M) says 'forcible cremation of victim denial of justice'
-
The Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit in the Supreme Court over the Hathras case is a "white lie", the Congress alleged on Wednesday.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the state government should not cover up the issue and present facts before the public.
"The Uttar Pradesh government, in the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, has said that the cremation of the alleged gangrape victim was done with the consent of her family although everybody knows that the woman's family was not present there," she said.
"This is nothing but a white lie spoken before the apex court," Shrinate added.
She also rejected the Yogi Adityanath government's claims that there is a conspiracy to spread caste violence in the state.
Some tweets and Facebook posts of people having not more than 900 or 14,000 followers have also been cited in the affidavit, Shrinate said, suggesting that these numbers are not significant.
"Now the question is can a person having 900 followers instigate caste violence," she asked.
On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remark that his government's image is being tarnished, the Congress spokesperson said the UP dispensation is only worried about its image and not concerned about getting justice for the victim's family.
When asked about the BJP's claim of Congress' involvement in the Hathras incident, she said, "Levelling false charges on Congress is its old habit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU