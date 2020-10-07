Uttar Pradesh: SIT gets 10 more days to submit probe report on Hathras case

Following the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a government official.

The SIT probe in the alleged Hathras gangrape case was ordered by the Chief Minister.

"The SIT team probing the has been given 10 days more time to submit their report. The team was supposed to submit the report to the Chief Minister today but the scope of investigation of the team has been extended on the order of the Chief Minister," said Awanish K Awasthi, State Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department.

The SIT had arrived at the victim's residence on Sunday morning to record the statements of her family members.On the basis of its first report, the Chief Minister has already suspended the Hathras Superintendent of Police, DSP and some other police officers. Their polygraph and narcoanalysis tests have been recommended.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case. The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested.

