Hathras rape: CPI(M) says 'forcible cremation of victim denial of justice'

The on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the burial of the gang-rape victim in Hathras without her family's consent was a "blatant denial of justice".

In a press statement, the Politburo of the PI(M) said the "barbaric caste based rape" is "reflective of the utter lawlessness" in the northern state.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The woman was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

"The strongly condemns the actions of the Adityanath Government on the blatant denial of justice to the Hathras dalit rape victim and her family. Her death is the result of the callous approach of the Government.

The victim was grievously injured in the barbaric rape crime committed by four upper caste men on September 14, her tongue was cut out, she was bleeding profusely but the police refused to file an FIR for five days, denied the victim the immediate medical treatment which could have saved her and in the ultimate act of caste cruelty, the police cremated her body, denying the family the right to give their daughter a dignified funeral, the Left said in the statement.

"This under the BJP government and the patronage given to casteist and reactionary forces leading to a big increase in crimes against Dalits and women," it said.

The party demanded action against the police personnel who reportedly refused to file an FIR in the case and against those responsible for forcible' cremation of the victim.

