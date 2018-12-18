Have patience: Rajnath Singh to BJP MP over construction of Ram temple

The issue echoed here at a meeting of the BJP parliamentary party with a demanding enactment of a law for its early construction while advised him to keep patience.

The issue raised by the party's Ghosi MP was supported by Salempur parliamentarian Ravindra Kushwaha while other MPs present in the meeting clapped in support of the demand.

"Thoda intezar kijiye (wait for sometime)," Singh said in his response.

Rajbhar said this is an issue of faith and needs to be addressed at the earliest and the best way to do it is by enacting a law in Parliament.

The demand for legislation to construct in grew after the adjourned the Ram Mandir- Masjid dispute hearing to January 2019.



on many occasions has spoken in its favour and demanded an appropriate and requisite law for early construction of the in The VHP and Hindu priests, too, have been pressuring the government for an ordinance or law.

In the meeting, the BJP MPs were asked to aggressively counter Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the BJP government, especially

Neither Modi nor BJP was present in the meeting.



Sources said that asked the BJP MPs to work hard for the party's victory in the 2019 elections and said that the opposition party had no leader to match Modi's popularity.

Later talking to reporters after the meeting, said that briefed the MPs on the Triple Talaq Bill and the Supreme Court's judgement on the Rafale deal.

"Our priority is to get the Triple Talaq Bill passed in this session," Tomar said adding that the court's decision on the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 was also discussed in the meeting.

The government introduced the Triple Talaq Bill in the on Monday.

This was the second meeting of the BJP parliamentary party this session. In the last meeting, neither the nor the BJP spoke.