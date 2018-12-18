Kamal Nath's comment that 'Bihar, UP workers taking MP jobs' divisive: BJP

Highlighting Kamal Nath's "outsider" background, BJP leaders Tuesday termed "divisive" his claim that jobs given to people from and deny employment to youth of his state.

Nath told reporters after taking office on Monday that his government will give incentives to industries that give 70 per cent of their jobs to those from his state and added that people from and get employment in at the cost of the local population.

Criticising Nath, said he appeared to be unaware of existing rules that prioritise jobs for the native population.

"He has also been a He should be aware of these rules. What he is talking about is already in place... by making such a claim, he is misleading people," the and MP from told reporters.

agreed with his colleague and accused Nath of promoting "divisive" and pitting one region against another.



Taking a dig at the chief minister, Vijaywargiya raised his "outsider" background and asked if the statement he has made should be implemented in too.

" was born in He received his education in (West) Bengal. His business is spread across the country. He is now of Madhya Pradesh. Such a statement does not behove him," the BJP leader, who is also from Madhya Pradesh, said.

Former Rajiv Pratap Rudy, an MP from Bihar, said people from his state and have been working in different parts of the country and have played a role in the development of these states.