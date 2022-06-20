I will prefer to hire an Agniveer for security at BJP office: Vijayvargiya

-
Following protests against the Agnipath scheme, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that like others he would prefer to employ an Agniveer for security at the party office.
"I will give preference to an Agniveer to hire him as security in BJP office, even you can. One of my friends hired 35-year-old retired army personnel as his security guard stating that he has faith in him. He is a soldier so I am not scared. This means a soldier is the name of self-confidence," said Vijayvargiya.
He also highlighted that people have faith in armymen.
Taking a jibe at Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and he said that his (Baghel's) statement had hardly made sense to him.
"Yesterday I saw the statement of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. He said, if you teach youth to use arms in the army, they will become terrorists-- this is a foolish statement. By saying this you are insulting the retired soldiers of the army and are doing the work of instigating the youth" he added.
The BJP National General Secretary also stressed that the opposition was least concerned about national issues but the chair.
"Congress is concerned not about the country but the chair. Such decisions (of Agneepath plan) are not political decisions, but are the suggestions of the army chief and the government," he concluded.
The Agnipath Scheme was launched by the Union Defence Ministry on Tuesday with the intent to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces and provide a fresh lease of 'Josh' and 'Jazba' whilst at the same time bringing about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces.
