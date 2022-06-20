JUST IN
Agnipath protests trigger fresh friction between allies BJP and JD (U)
Missing in action: Opposition fights shy of taking on bulldozer drive in UP

The SP, with 111 legislators in a House of 403, is the largest entity in the Opposition

Radhika Ramaseshan 

bulldozers
There was a muted response from the Opposition, even as authorities in UP bulldozed Muslim houses, following protests against Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Haji Fazlur Rehman, Saharanpur MP elected from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), decided that things had come to a head in his town when on June 12 the administration rolled in bulldozers and razed the properties — deemed as “illegal” — belonging to Muzammil and Abdul Wakeer. Muzammil and Wakeer have been accused of spearheading the June 10 protests outside a Saharanpur mosque, after the Friday prayers, against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet.

First Published: Mon, June 20 2022. 06:10 IST

