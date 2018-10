If allies want, I will surely want to be the Prime Minister, says Rahul

President on Friday said he would become if allies wanted him but the first step was for all parties to get together and defeat the ruling

It's a two-stage process and a decision on who will be comes second, Gandhi said.

“We have had discussions with allies and what we decided is that this is a two stage process stage — one is to get together and defeat and stage two is, once the election is over then we will decide what happens,” the president explained.

Probed further about the possibility of him becoming prime minister, Gandhi said, “If they (allies) want me, sure... I will.” The chief, who was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit, answered questions on a range of issues, including his temple visits and the RSS.

Gandhi said he had been going to temples, gurdwaras and mosques for years, but the issue of his visits to temples has suddenly been publicised.

“I guess doesn’t like it. It infuriates them. BJP feels only they can go to temples,” he said.

He said he has developed a thick skin. He can understand criticism and is not disturbed by it. “My response is to listen,” he said. “Leadership is an evolution. It is something which is constantly changing and you learn. At least in my evolution, I am going much more into listening to people and trying to understand them,” Rahul said.

He added that while he does not see India in blocks, he believes every Indian is a stakeholder.

Taking on Narendra Modi, the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS, Gandhi said a single, suffocating ideology is being imposed upon 1.2 billion Indians. “The ideological centre that is fighting the BJP can only be the Congress,” he said.

“I am ready to take criticisms and questions. Why can’t the prime minister do the same. India desperately needs healing and listening and all sections want it,” he said.

Asked about the difference between his leadership style and that of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, the said,"I have learnt a lot from her, she has taught me to be patient. I used to be much more impatient. She tell me how to be patient, sometimes I tell her she is too patient." "She goes by gut feeling and I go by thinking," Gandhi said.

He added that he now listens more, like his mother.

Replying to a question about whether there is anyone special in his life, Gandhi smiled and replied that he has a lot of special people in his life, like his mother and sister.

He also attacked the government on various fronts, including demonetisation, foreign policy and governance.