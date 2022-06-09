India carefully monitors developments along its border areas: MEA

-
India on Thursday said it carefully monitors developments along its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh sector.
The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came in response to remarks by an American military commander that some of the defence infrastructures that China is creating near its border with India in Ladakh is "alarming".
"The government is committed to and takes all adequate and appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated," Bagchi said at a media briefing.
He said the government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of the areas.
US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn on Wednesday talked about the infrastructure development by China along its borders with India in the Ladakh sector, and called the Chinese activities in that region as "eye-opening".
"As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels," Bagchi said.
He said India will maintain its dialogue with the Chinese side to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.
