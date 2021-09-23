Is there space for 'humiliation, insult' in Cong, asks Amarinder Singh

-
ALSO READ
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
Harish Rawat meets Sonia Gandhi, asked to settle Punjab issue
Rahul Gandhi likely to attend oath-taking ceremony of new Punjab CM
Whatever decisions Sonia Gandhi takes will be acceptable: Punjab CM
Sukhjinder Randhawa, Brahm Mohindra to be Dy CMs of Punjab: Pawan Bansal
-
Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Thursday referred to his "humiliation" by the party and asked if he is treated like this, what would be the fate of common workers.
Amarinder Singh was reacting to remarks by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who said in Delhi on Thursday that there was no room for anger in the party.
Shrinate said this referring to Amarinder Singh's remarks against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom he had called "inexperienced" on Wednesday, days after he resigned as the Punjab CM following a power tussle with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Reacting to the spokesperson's comment, the former CM said, "Yes, there's no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation & insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia?"
"If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through! :capt_amarinder," according to a tweet by Amarinder Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral.
After putting in his papers, Amarinder Singh had said he felt "humiliated".
Besides calling the Gandhi siblings as "inexperienced", the former Punjab CM had said he would pit a strong candidate against state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming assembly polls.
Singh had called Sidhu "anti-national" and "dangerous".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU