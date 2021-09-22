Punjab CM, deputy CMs alongwith Navjot Singh Sidhu visit Golden Temple

Newly-appointed Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi along with his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Saini on Wednesday visited the in Punjab's Amritsar to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahib.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Chief was also present there.

Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.

On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief

These developments came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

