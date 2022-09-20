J-K BJP issues notice to 4 Udhampur councilors for anti-party activity

-
The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said it has issued a show-cause notice to four of its councilors for moving a 'no-confidence motion' against president of the Udhampur Muncipal Council Yogeshwar Gupta.
J-K BJP disciplinary committee chairman Sunil Sethi served the notices on Vikas Sharma, Neha Verma, Rakesh Sharna and Mohmmad Sarber, the party said.
"You are as such directed to show cause as to why you should not be expelled from primary membership of the party for indulging in gross indiscipline, which will also entail loosing your position as councilor of the Muncipal Council of Udhampur under rules," Sethi said in the notice.
The notice further advised the councilors to immediately disassociate themselves from the no-confidence motion.
"Your reply should reach the committee within two days from today (Monday) positively, failing which it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter," Sethi added.
