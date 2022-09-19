Oppn says Punjab CM deplaned at Franfkurt for being 'drunk'; AAP denies

-
The Opposition on Monday targeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound flight at the Frankfurt airport as he was drunk, a charge denied by the ruling AAP as baseless.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight because of being in an inebriated state.
Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe, he tweeted.
However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang called the allegations baseless and bogus, and accused the rival parties of indulging in a negative propaganda to defame the chief minister.
The allegations are baseless, bogus and false, Kang said and alleged that the opposition parties were spreading canards against the chief minister as they cannot digest the fact that he was working hard to get investments into the state.
Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments.
Badal, in another tweet, also expressed shock that the state government is silent over the issue.
Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart, he said.
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition of Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Badal sought an inquiry into the matter. He said if the reports about deplaning of Mann were right, it would be an embarrassment for the whole nation.
