J-K: Chidambaram slams govt for insisting on polls before giving statehood

Senior Congress leader on Friday said it is bizarre that the government wants to hold elections in first and grant statehood later.

He said the Congress and other parties in want statehood first and the elections later.

"Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward.Government's response is Elections first and Statehood later," he said on Twitter.

"The horse pulls the cart. A state must conduct elections. Only such elections will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre," he added.

Nearly two years after the bifurcation of into two UTs and revocation of its special status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with top political leaders from the erstwhile state, and said the Centre's priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy there for which delimitation has to happen quickly so that polls can be held.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present at the meeting, had said that the delimitation exercise and holding of peaceful elections in the Union Territory are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)