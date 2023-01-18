JUST IN
BJP chief Nadda pens 'heartfelt note' to party workers as his term extends
Business Standard

J-K Cong spokesperson Deepika Pushkar resigns ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra

She said she is leaving the party on ideological grounds as Singh was responsible for "sabotaging" the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" the rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl

ANI  Politics 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party after its state unit "allowed" former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter the union territory on January 20.

Nath resigned from the party on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Nath said that she is leaving the party on ideological grounds as Singh was responsible for "sabotaging" the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" the rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.

"In view of Choudhary Lal Singh's proposal of joining Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from Congress. Lal Singh was responsible for sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists," she tweeted.

"Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person," she further tweeted mentioning Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, when the People's Democratic Party came into collation with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh was forced by then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign as forest minister.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 where Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah Sanjay Raut, MY Tarigami, Mehbooba Mufti will join the yatra at different locations.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 12:10 IST

