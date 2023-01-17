JUST IN
LG not my headmaster, people have elected me CM, says Arvind Kejriwal
BJP's Anup Gupta elected as new Mayor of Chandigarh, defeats AAP rival
Man tries to hug Rahul during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Make way or youths will snatch positions, says Rajasthan forest minister
Cong leaders grieve MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's death, Rahul visits family
AAP protests outside BJP office over Dhaula Kuan slum-demolition order
Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader
MCD House ruckus: AAP workers protest outside BJP headquarters
7 ministers inducted into Himachal Pradesh Cabinet; total strength at 9 now
BJP govt failed to handle J & K situation, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Govt widening economic inequality; policies 'increasing' poverty: Congress
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

3 wickets have fallen in 3 months: Pashupati Paras on 'Mahagatbandhan' govt

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras took a jibe at the grand alliance govt in Bihar, claiming that "three of its wickets had fallen in three months"

Topics
Mahagathbandhan | Bihar

IANS  |  Patna 

Pashupati Kumar Paras, leader, Lok Janshakti Party
Pashupati Kumar Paras, leader, Lok Janshakti Party

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras took a jibe at the grand alliance government in Bihar, claiming that "three of its wickets had fallen in three months", because the Mahagathbandhan's swearing-in ceremony did not take place in the "Shubh Muhrat" (auspicious time).

Interacting with media in his home constituency, Hajipur, he said: "Kartikeya Master, who was facing the criminal charges of kidnapping, took the oath in Nitish Kumar Cabinet and became the Law Minister. After three days, he resigned from the post."

Paras said that Agriculture Minister Sudhakar Singh released a controversial statement, of his department infested with thieves and him feeling like the "choron ka sardar" (head of thieves), before resigning.

"Now Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav, a professor, gave a controversial statement on Ram Charit Manas and claimed that the religious book of Hindus spread hatred in the society. I don't think he is an educated person and if he is, I doubt that he has read Ram Charit Manas properly."

Apart from the NDA, the leaders of alliance partner JD-U have been demanding action against Yadav, of the RJD.

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wants Yadav to resign.

Paras claimed: "The way the Mahagathbandhan government is working in Bihar, I don't think it will go a long way. There is a big gap in the alliance partners."

He alleged that Nitish Kumar aimed to become the Prime Minister and hence, had left the NDA to join the RJD.

"Now, what would (Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi (Yadav) do when he has to pick between Rahul Gandhi and Nitish Kumar," Paras asked.

--IANS

ajk/fs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahagathbandhan

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 17:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU