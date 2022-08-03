J'khand MLAs cash seizure case: Bengal CID 'restrained' by Delhi Police

-
ALSO READ
What is Operation Ganga?
NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
BJP activist held for juxtaposing Mamata's photo with cash seized by ED
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
-
West Bengal CID on Wednesday claimed that Delhi Police allegedly restrained its team from conducting a search operation in the national capital at a property associated with one of the three arrested Jharkhand MLAs in the cash seizure case.
Three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand -- Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were arrested by West Bengal Police after Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.
"On Wednesday morning, a team of West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was restrained by Delhi Police from carrying out a search operation at a property associated with an accused in Jharkhand MLAs cash seizure case despite having a court warrant.
"They had gone to the national capital in connection with the probe into the cash seizure case. This restraining is completely illegal," a senior CID official told PTI.
The CID earlier claimed that the cash seized from the three MLAs was delivered to them by a Kolkata-based businessman through hawala.
The agency on Tuesday raided the office of the businessman, identified as Mahendra Agarwal, at Lalbazar area of Kolkata and recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash, several bank passbooks and around 250 silver coins.
The businessman has been absconding since the arrest of the three MLAs.
The grand old party, which is a part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the Hemant Soren government by offering Rs 10 crore each and a ministerial berth to MLAs.
The Congress has also dragged in the name of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the alleged conspiracy, but these allegations were rubbished by the BJP, which claimed that the grand old party was trying to hide its own corruption after the cash was found.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU