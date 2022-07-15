JD(S) extends support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

The JD(S) on Friday formally announced its support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, in the election to be held on July 18.

The JD(S) LP Deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said the unanimous decision was arrived at the JD(S) legislature party meeting held in Vidhana Soudha.

JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, the party's state president C M Ibrahim and few other legislators attended the meeting virtually.

He said party supremo H D Deve Gowda had stressed on the importance of women empowerment when he was the PM of the country.

"A tribal woman becoming the president of the country is a matter of pride. The selection of candidate for presidential post is according to the wish of Deve Gowda," Kashempur said.

The party decided to support keeping in mind her (Murmu) background and the community she belongs to, the JD(S) MLA said.

The party affiliation is not a matter of consideration but the background of the candidate.

Kashempur said Murmu rang up Gowda the very next day of the BJP announcing her candidature for the coveted post and sought his support. Further, she had called on Gowda and Kumaraswamy during her visit to Bengaluru.

