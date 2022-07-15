JD(S) extends support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu

-
ALSO READ
NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination today
Prez poll unites most of Oppn, but it doesn't help Yashwant Sinha
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Tripura, Bihar on July 5
BSP extends support to the BJP-led NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu
TRS to support Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in presidential polls
-
The JD(S) on Friday formally announced its support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, in the election to be held on July 18.
The JD(S) LP Deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur said the unanimous decision was arrived at the JD(S) legislature party meeting held in Vidhana Soudha.
JD(S) second-in-command and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, the party's state president C M Ibrahim and few other legislators attended the meeting virtually.
He said party supremo H D Deve Gowda had stressed on the importance of women empowerment when he was the PM of the country.
"A tribal woman becoming the president of the country is a matter of pride. The selection of candidate for presidential post is according to the wish of Deve Gowda," Kashempur said.
The party decided to support keeping in mind her (Murmu) background and the community she belongs to, the JD(S) MLA said.
The party affiliation is not a matter of consideration but the background of the candidate.
Kashempur said Murmu rang up Gowda the very next day of the BJP announcing her candidature for the coveted post and sought his support. Further, she had called on Gowda and Kumaraswamy during her visit to Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU