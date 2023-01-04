JP Nadda to hold meeting with BJP's national general secretaries on Jan 10

chief J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of the party's general secretaries on January 10 here to discuss various issues.

The party is holding a series of meetings with agendas linked to the Assembly elections in nine states and the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

According to a top source in BJP, "Nadda will chair the meeting. Discussion will be done on the upcoming state Assembly elections, Lok Sabha election 2024, UP corporation election, and multiple events regarding the G20 Meet."

"Multiple events will be held this year. This is an important year for our party. World's eyes will be on our country," the source added.

The Assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast.

The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have the Assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative Assemblies are ending on different dates in March. While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power.

The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir may also have elections this year after the Centre takes a decision.

