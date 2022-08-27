Shah reviews BJP's preparations for Jammu-Kashmir poll in a party meeting

-
ALSO READ
Jitendra Singh urges J-K youth to avail unexplored StartUp avenues
Jitendra Singh launches India's first saline water LED lamps 'Roshni'
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' in Delhi
International Youth Day: Quotes, Importance and Significance
Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Khelo India Youth Games-2021
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a party meeting on Friday reviewed preparations for forthcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir and asked party leaders to be prepared for it.
Shah headed a meeting with leaders of the core group of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday at his residence in Delhi which lasted for three hours.
The meeting was held on a day when veteran Congress leader from Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from his party and announced his plans to form a new party in the UT.
BJP leaders said the political situation and the party's organizational affairs following the delimitation exercise in J-K came up for discussion.
J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior party leaders, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, Devendra Singh Rana, MP Jugal Kishore and Shakti Raj Parihar, attended the meeting. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, in charge of the party's affairs in the UT, and co-in-charge Ashish Sood, was also present.
Shah asked the party leaders to work for the establishment and of Sangh in J-K. He also discussed the security situation on the ground along with the elections, as well as the targeted killings in the Valley.
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also held a meeting with Shah on Friday. There is a view that assembly elections in the UT could be held after the completion of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise. Sources, though, have discounted the possibility of the polls being held this year.
After the removal of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, it was made into two union territories named Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU