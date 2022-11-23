Massive fire breaks out at an oil mill in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

A massive broke out at an oil mill in Sirgitti Industrial Area in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

The broke out at Shivangi rice bran oil Mill creating panic among the employees working there. Being an industrial area, there are many other factories around the mill. On the information of the fire, the team of police and brigade reached the spot.

The preliminary report said the fire started near the boiler of the mill. The workers were evacuated safely. Loss of crores of rupees is being estimated.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Fire was reported in an oil factory. Police reached the spot. The fire has been brought under control using six fire tenders. The employees were safely evacuated. There was no loss of life.

