K Lakshminarayanan appointed pro tem speaker of Puducherry Assembly

Puducherry Lt Governor
Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday appointed AINRC MLA K Lakshminarayanan as pro tem speaker of the territorial assembly here.
The Lt Governor administered the oaths of office and affirmation in Tamil to Lakshminarayanan at Raj Nivas here.
Lakshminarayanan, a law graduate, has been holding the Raj Bhavan constituency since his first win in 2001.
According to official sources, Lakshminarayanan would administer the oaths of office and affirmation to all the elected and nominated legislators of the Assembly later at the chamber of the Speaker.
Puducherry is yet to have a full- fledged cabinet although the AINRC and BJP together would form a coalition ministry here.
