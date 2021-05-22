Congress MLA Satheesan to be Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly

Senior MLA V D



Satheesan will be the new Leader of in the

The AICC on Saturday nominated Satheesan as the leader of the party's parliamentary party in Kerala assembly, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said here.

Satheesan was elected from the Paravur seat in the Assembly election held last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)