Telangana CM instructs probe into fresh complaint against Etela Rajender

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the revenue department and ACB vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government as another complaint was received against former minister Etela Rajender in land grabbing issue, said an official release from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Sunday.
According to CMO, the complaint was received by the Chief Minister on the land grabbing issues of former minister Etela Rajender by Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj, a resident of Ravalkol village in Medchel Mandal.
"Another complaint is received by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the land grabbing issues of former minister Etela Rajender. Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj, resident of Ravalkol village in Medchel Mandal in Medchel district lodged a complaint that Etela Rajander's son Etela Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land and requested to render justice," said CMO.
"Mahesh Mudiraj had applied to the CM with a complaint. The CM has instructed Chief Secretary Sri Somesh Kumar to immediately inquire into the complaint. The CM also instructed the Revenue department and ACB Vigilance department to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government," it added.
Telangana government on May 3 constituted a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to inquire into the allegations of land grabbing by former minister Etela Rajender.
A few farmers had earlier leveled allegations against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district. Reacting to the allegations, Rajender had demanded a hearing by the sitting judge in the matter.
Etela Rajender was dropped from the state Council of Ministers in the wake of the controversy surrounding him over land grabbing issues.
