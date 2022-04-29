Congress to adopt 'One Post, One Man' rule after 'Chintan Shivir'

-
ALSO READ
One staff member at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow tests positive for Covid-19
ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case
Kamal Nath meets Sonia, to interact with party cells on return
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Priyanka to attend rally against price rise in Jaipur
Punjab CM Channi apprises Sonia Gandhi of Covid preparedness in state
-
After the resignation of Kamal Nath as Leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress is gearing up to implement 'One Man One Post' rule at the AICC and state level after the 'Chintan Shivir'.
Several Congress leaders holding dual charge will face the heat in due course, sources said, adding that the party wants the state unit to be more vibrant in its performance and actively involve in political activities. The person with dual or more charges will be given one assignment at a time.
Currently, Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik hold more than one charge.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds the charge of Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha and West Bengal party president, while Randeep Singh Surjewala is the party's Karnataka General Secretary and in charge who heads the party's communication department. Mukul Wasnik is Madhya Pradesh party general secretary and secretary of Central Election Committee(CEC).
Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Thursday resigned from the post of LoP in the state Assembly.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted his resignation and appointed Govind Singh in his place.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal wrote to Kamal Nath on Thursday, saying: "This is to inform you that the Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh."
Kamal Nath was holding the posts of leader of opposition and state Congress President. Now he is only the chief of the state unit of the party.
The veteran leader said that he had already made up his mind to give up one of the two posts, but the party had asked him to continue working on both positions.
He has been the target of the BJP for the last few days for the dual posts he held with the saffron party continuously raising questions on his responsibilities.
--IANS
miz/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU