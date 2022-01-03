Punjab CM Channi apprises Sonia Gandhi of Covid preparedness in state

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Cong picks Channi as Punjab CM, first Dalit to get the top spot in state
-
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday apprised Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi of the current COVID situation and the preparedness against the pandemic in the state.
As per an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Sonia Gandhi spoke to Channi over the phone and asked him to further intensify efforts for keeping the spread of the pandemic under control.
Sharing her concern over the recent surge in the COVID cases throughout the country, Congress interim president directed Punjab Chief Minister to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the COVID pandemic especially in the wake of the new variant of Omicron.
Pointing out further, she said there should be no complacency in this regard and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously.
Apprising Sonia Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that he was constantly monitoring the current situation with the Health, Medical Education and Research and other line departments to put in place all the requisite health and medical infrastructure in place to effectively tackle any emergency in case the situation so warrants.
He apprised Sonia Gandhi the testing has already been intensified coupled with ramping up the available primary and secondary medical services to provide the best possible treatment to patients infected with COVID. CM Channi further said that the overall situation in the state was under control and people were being sensitized to take all precautionary measures as per health protocols to check the further spread of the virus.
The Chief Minister said that all-out efforts are being made to arrange sufficient stock of medicines, ventilators and oxygen in case of any emergent situation. Assuring Sonia Gandhi, CM Channi said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the current situation on daily basis and brief him accordingly to keep a close tab over the pandemic scenario.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU