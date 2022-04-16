Karnataka: Eshwarappa's arrest sought in contractor suicide case

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka minister booked over contractor's death, refuses to quit
KS Eshwarappa to resign as minister today in contractor's suicide case
Contractor death row: Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa quits from cabinet
Former K'taka CM Yediyurappa backs minister KS Eshwarappa amid allegations
Contractor death: Congress demands FIR against Karnataka minister
-
Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Karnataka on Saturday has urged the ruling BJP government to "immediately arrest" former minister K.S. Eshwarappa in connection with the suicide case of a contractor from Belagavi.
Rajesh Pavithran, the state president said the issue will not be settled with the resignation of Eshwarappa from the cabinet, adding "it is a non-bailable offence".
"Eshwarappa can destroy evidence using his political power and influence. Because of his corruption, a Hindu worker has lost his life. BJP has broken the records of Congress party in the last 60 years in terms of corruption," he said.
"This is not the only case, many leaders from the BJP in Karnataka are receiving 40 per cent commission of the work and looting the treasury of the state. An investigation needs to be conducted in this regard. The people are worried that if the majority of budgetary allocations are going to the pockets of BJP leaders through 40 per cent commission, what is the fate of development," he said.
He said the Hindu Mahasabha is writing a letter to the Governor in this regard.
"Since an FIR is being lodged against Eshwarappa and he is being made the prime accused, he should be arrested," Pavithran reiterated.
Santhosh K. Patil, a contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi committed suicide by consuming poison on April 12 at a lodge in Udupi.
He had sent a message to mediapersons alleging that Eshwarappa had made a promise to him to release funds of Rs 4 crore worth projects in the limits of Hindalga Gram Panchayat.
He further stated that after the completion of work, Eshwarappa refused to release the money and demanded a 40 per cent commission.
Following his death, Eshwarappa resigned from his post on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU