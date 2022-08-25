Kejriwal questions source of Rs 800 crore 'offered' by BJP to 40 AAP MLAs

-
ALSO READ
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, alleges BJP plans to dislodge Delhi govt
Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10
Gujarat Congress is going to merge with BJP soon: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned the source of the Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides.
After a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators at his residence, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Rajghat to pray for the failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Operation Lotus".
"Even mattresses and walls at my deputy Manish Sisodia's residence were searched by the CBI but not even a single unaccounted penny was found. A day after the CBI's raids, Sisodia was approached by the BJP with an offer of the chief minister's post and to betray Kejriwal. I am lucky to have Sisodia, who has no greed for the chief minister's post," Kejriwal told reporters.
He said people have elected a "hardcore honest" government in Delhi, which will not betray them.
Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting at Kejriwal's residence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU