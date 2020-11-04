Kerala to form panel for administration of local self-govt bodies

-
The Kerala government on
Wednesday decided to form a committee for administration of local self-government bodies, as the term of the current elected members will expire on November 11 and election date was yet to be decided, for continuation of governance.
The cabinet meet, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to appointan administrative committee as per various provisions of the Kerala PanchayatRaj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act.
As per section 151 (2) of the Kerala Panchayat Act, where the term of a panchayat has expired and a new panchayat has not been constituted or where panchayat has been dissolved under section 193, the Government may, by notification in the Gazette appoint a Special Officer or an Administrative Committee consisting of not less than three officers of the Government as members for the administration of the panchayat.
A release issued by the state government said in District panchayats, the District Collector, District Panchayat Secretary and theDistrict Poverty Alleviation project director will be appointed as part of the committee.
"In Gram Panchayats, the Gram Panchayat Secretary, Assistant engineer of the Gram Panchayat, and the Agriculture officer of the panchayat will be given the responsibility of carrying on with the governance," the release said.
The date for the election is yet to be decided.
Except in Mattannur municipality, about 2.62 crore voters will select the representatives to 941 village councils, 152 blocks, 14 district panchayats, 85 municipalities and six municipal corporations in the state.
The cabinet also decided to appoint a committee to study and submit a report on the backwardness of the Christian minorities in education and economic sectors.
The state government will distribute Rs 1,000 each to around 30,000 artistes suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
